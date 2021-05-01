John Sagman will be the Conservative candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Riding

The Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing Conservative Riding Association is proud to announce that John Sagman will be the Conservative candidate representing our EDA in the next election.

John is a professional engineer who has worked in the mining and forestry resource sectors across Canada and has an extensive background working in partnership with Aboriginal Communities. These partnerships with First Nations included striving for ecological excellence in completing cold weather projects.

John’s experience and attention to detail make him an excellent choice to represent the good people of Algoma- Manitoulin -Kapuskasing in the next election. Our EDA could not be happier having John as our candidate of choice. As a representative, John will fight for new investments and jobs in the North to help our families stay together and get ahead, rather than just getting by.

We will need a strong representative who will help rebuild our economy after the devastating impacts of Covid -19. John is the right person to move our communities in the right direction.