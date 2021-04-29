Phase 2 COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – April 29th

The new groups now eligible to book an appointment in North Algoma for COVID-19 Immunization includes:

Employees and students who work directly with children in licensed childcare centres and licensed home daycares

Those who are pregnant

Appointment timelines are based on the availability of vaccine.

These groups continue to be eligible:

Organ transplant recipients (including patients waitlisted for a transplant)

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

Hematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago

Kidney disease eGFR< 30

One essential caregiver for individuals in the groups listed above

All education workers who provide support to students with special education needs

Adults 60 and older (including anyone born in 1961)

Health Care Workers

Faith leaders

Staff and Essential Caregivers in long term care, retirement homes, and other congregate care settings for seniors

Indigenous Adults (18+ and household members)

Adult chronic home care recipients

If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment. You can call from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:

Dubreuilville- Dubreuilville Medical Centre (705) 884 2884

Wawa- Central appointment line (705) 914 0464

White River- Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic (807) 822 2320