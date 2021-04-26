Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Batchawana Bay)

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight

Snow mixed with ice pellets will start this evening. Up to 5 cm of snow is expected over higher terrain. Risk of freezing rain is also possible overnight into early Tuesday morning for areas east of Lake SUperior, Elliot Lake and southern portions of Chapleau.

Untreated roads and walkways may become slippery.