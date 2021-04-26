Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight
Snow mixed with ice pellets will start this evening. Up to 5 cm of snow is expected over higher terrain. Risk of freezing rain is also possible overnight into early Tuesday morning for areas east of Lake SUperior, Elliot Lake and southern portions of Chapleau.
Untreated roads and walkways may become slippery.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Batchawana Bay) - April 26, 2021
- Wawa Walkers – Join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in May! - April 26, 2021
- A note to the community from the Wawa physicians - April 26, 2021