Wawa Walkers – Join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in May!

People living with dementia and their caregivers count on our community for support as they navigate the disease. And this year, the Wawa Alzheimer Society satellite office invites you to join them for the first IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Wawa on Sunday, May 30th, to raise awareness and funds needed to support local services.

To keep everyone safe the walk will be hosted virtually for this year and we are encouraging participants to “Walk Where You Are, In Your Own Way!”

While the pandemic negatively impacted so many services across the country last year, the local Alzheimer Society office shifted many services online, continuing to meet the needs of local people living with dementia and their caregivers. Funds are needed to meet the growing demand for support, including counselling, education, and the Minds in Motion program.

Christy Reid First Link Coordinator at the local office says that “by joining the ONLINE IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, you make a positive difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their families. We are encouraging participants to challenge themselves to take 240,000 steps in the month of May for the 240,000 people living with dementia in Ontario, while safely following Public Health guidelines from the provincial government. “

Use your creativity on how you will safely participate. Physically distanced hiking, biking, and walking your dog, are just a few ideas, or do something totally different like baking, a board game marathon, or doing laps in your back yard. If you raise $150 you will earn an IG Wealth Management scarf and IG Wealth Management string bags will be given to everyone that participates.

To register as an individual or as a virtual team please visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca Share your pictures and videos on how you will be participating on your social media to raise awareness and funds for local services. Be sure to use the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz and #alzstepchallenge

Visit the Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alzssmad to see videos and messages from other participants.

A live broadcast on facebook will be posted at 4 pm on Sunday, May 30th with stories from walk participants across the country, and we can celebrate making a difference together.

Have fun raising funds for a great cause.

About IG Wealth Management

