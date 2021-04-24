Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Where:

Sections of northeastern Ontario including Chapleau, Timmins, Cochrane, and Kapuskasing. This includes Highway 11 between Ramore and Hearst.

When:

Early this evening through early Sunday morning.

Impacts:

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

Difficult travel conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow on roads.

Discussion:

A low pressure system from Lake Superior is expected to bring significant snowfall tonight. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected.