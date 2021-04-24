Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Weather advisory in effect for:
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
- Fraserdale – Pledger Lake
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.
What:
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.
Where:
Sections of northeastern Ontario including Chapleau, Timmins, Cochrane, and Kapuskasing. This includes Highway 11 between Ramore and Hearst.
When:
Early this evening through early Sunday morning.
Impacts:
Reduced visibility due to heavy snow.
Difficult travel conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow on roads.
Discussion:
A low pressure system from Lake Superior is expected to bring significant snowfall tonight. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected.
