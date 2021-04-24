Breaking News

3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#314 – #316)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from close contact, and all are from Sault Ste. Marie and area. APH notifies all close contacts directly.

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased Cases Screened

Positive for VOC (4)
128,468 316 46 (4) 2 270 4 38
Updated: April 24, 2021, 4:30 pm

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*