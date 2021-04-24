3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#314 – #316)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from close contact, and all are from Sault Ste. Marie and area. APH notifies all close contacts directly.

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 128,468 316 46 (4) 2 270 4 38 Updated: April 24, 2021, 4:30 pm