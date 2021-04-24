3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#314 – #316)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from close contact, and all are from Sault Ste. Marie and area. APH notifies all close contacts directly.
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|128,468
|316
|46 (4)
|2
|270
|4
|38
|Updated: April 24, 2021, 4:30 pm
