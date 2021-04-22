Thank you – from the Albert Family

The family of the late Fern Albert (Sr.) would like to acknowledge the many kindnesses shown to us during our recent loss.

Our sincere thanks to the EMS, LDHC Staff, Dr. Robinson, Dr. Shaffaf, Dr. Cotterill and Valerie from Kerry Funeral Home, for their excellent care of our dad and for the compassion shown. Heartfelt thanks to all who brought food, sent cards, called us, commented on our Facebook pages or made donations in memory of our dad. Your kindness will not be forgotten.

A celebration of dad’s life will take place once Covid restrictions have loosened up to allow for travel.

We can picture dad sitting at his kitchen table, with a quiet proudness, knowing how loved and respected he was by so many. Dad will miss driving by your homes and waving hello, as much as you will miss him doing that too!

From the bottom of hearts, thank you for being there for us and for dad.

Sincerely,

Debbie, Denise, Paulette, Annette, Jocelynn, Gerry and Fern Jr.