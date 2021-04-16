ALBERT, Fernand

1932-2021

Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, Fern passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa, Ontario on Monday April 12, 2021, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Claudette (LeBrun), Fernand was the son of the late Edmond Albert and the late Béatrice Dugas. He will be missed immensely by his children Denise (Jacques) Gauthier, Paulette, Debbie (Raymond) MacDonnell, Annette (James) Morden, Jocelynn (Ryan) Stevens, Gerald (Denise Campbell) and Fernand Jr. (Lorraine Guindon); his grandchildren Sean, Kevin, Breton, Joshua, Amy, Ryan, Kendi, Anders, Jamie, Jodie, Riley, Brady, Anna, Payton, Jennifer and Renée and great-grandchildren Taylor, Tyson, Travis and Maddie. He was loved and will be missed by his two sisters Yvette (Avila) of Basque of Saint-Irenée and Valmonde Lanteigne of Caraquet and his many nieces and nephews. Fernand was predeceased by brothers Wilfred, Valmond, Maurice, Yvon, Gaetan and his one sister Réjeanne (Lebrun).

A celebration of Fern’s life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.