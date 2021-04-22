Online Earth Day Market tonight

If you didn’t already know, Thursday is Earth Day. April 22nd was named Earth Day as an annual event to show support for environmental protection. This week, the Goose Nest Market, with help from the local Economic Development Centre, has decided to celebrate Earth Day by creating an Online Earth Day Market for our community, from 5:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m. The goal for this market is to highlight some of the eco-inspired organizations, businesses, and creators in our town. This market features seven different participants. They each created informational videos to tell the community about their individual goals, projects, and products.

On the creator side, we have Anna Lachine and Jackie Tangie. Anna Lachine is a self-taught artist who is heavily inspired by her natural surroundings and expresses that inspiration through her watercolour paintings. Jackie Tangie creates wellness items made from an Indigenous perspective with natural ingredients. They have been loved, smudged, and prayed over for good intentions to the purchaser. These two will be selling their creations on Thursday.

When it comes to businesses, the market will be shining a light on the Flying Geese Farm and the End of the Line diner. The Flying Geese Farm is a self-sufficient farm that pays careful attention to preserving nature and its resources. Through their video, they want to help you prepare your soil for the upcoming gardening season. Carolle Beaulieu-Pitre shows and explains the benefits and best use of their fertilizers and biochar (which they’ll be pre-selling at the market). The End of the Line Diner caused quite a buzz in our little town, so when owner/operator Emily Jusic was approached to tell the community a bit more about her business, she jumped at the chance. Don’t forget to watch her video to see what she has to say.

We have a variety of organizations in Wawa looking towards enhancing our community, and the following ones in particular are committed to environmental protection. North Algoma Literacy Coalition will be promoting TruEarth laundry detergent which they have been selling for quite some time now. They want to get the word out about these plastic and waste free detergent strips. The Wawa and Area Food Strategy Committee has a vision to champion the right to food through food sovereignty and food security in Wawa and surrounding areas. For the Earth Day Market, they will be talking about their plans for improving our Community Garden. Last but not least, Friends of the Lake Superior Park are a charitable organization with a mission to further the understanding of Lake Superior Provincial Park’s landscape, ecosystems, and people. You can purchase your membership on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m during the Earth Day Market.

