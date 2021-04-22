Morning News – April 22

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 21, 2021, 5:30 pm)



Tested – 127,197

Confirmed Cases – 310

Active Cases – 49

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Resolved Cases – 261

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 32

Total doses administered: 33,587

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 27,845 28.8% 24.3% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,871 3.0% 2.5% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 30,716 31.7% 26.8%

News Tidbits:

A very happy birthday to Harold Soderlund. A former resident and Rotarian of Wawa, Harold now lives in Sault Ste. Marie, and remains an active Rotarian at the Soo North club. He celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday!

Gas prices are creeping up again, gas is currently 1.399/L.

Premier Ford to Hold a Virtual Press Conference at 9:45 this morning.

This is Earth Day. The first day was celebrated in the United States in 1097.

Did you know? This is the anniversary of The Blues Brother’s world premiere on Saturday Night Live in 1978.