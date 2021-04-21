Morning News – April 21

Weather:
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 20, 2021, 5:34 pm)
Tested – 126,430
Confirmed Cases – 304
Active Cases – 45
Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1
Currently Hospitalized – 3
Resolved Cases – 259
Deceased – 4
Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 31
Total doses administered: 33,471
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|27,733
|28.7%
|24.2%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|2,869
|3.0%
|2.5%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|30,602
|31.6%
|26.7%
News Tidbits:
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating after learning that a staff member he came in close contact with Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf’s best-selling Bat Out Of Hell album, as well as hits for Céline Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died at the age of 73.
