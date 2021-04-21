Morning News – April 21

Weather:

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 20, 2021, 5:34 pm)



Tested – 126,430

Confirmed Cases – 304

Active Cases – 45

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Currently Hospitalized – 3

Resolved Cases – 259

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 31

Total doses administered: 33,471

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 27,733 28.7% 24.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,869 3.0% 2.5% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 30,602 31.6% 26.7%

News Tidbits:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating after learning that a staff member he came in close contact with Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.​

Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer who wrote Meat Loaf’s best-selling Bat Out Of Hell album, as well as hits for Céline Dion, Air Supply and Bonnie Tyler, has died at the age of 73.

