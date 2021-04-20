Morning News – April 19

Weather:

Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 4 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Snowfall warning in effect for today for Manitouwadge & Hornepayne. Periods of snow this morning, with 15 to 25 cm are expected by late morning. In addition, northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will result in areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow. Travel along Highway 11 and other area roadways will be hazardous at times. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 126,133 299 42 (1) 2 257 4 29 Updated: April 19, 2021, 6:00 pm

Total doses administered: 33,369

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 27,641 28.6% 24.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,864 3.0% 2.5% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 30,505 31.5% 26.7%

News Tidbits:

Hwy 11 closed from Longlac to Cochrane due to winter weather.

29.5% of Canada has been vaccinated, 755 are in intensive care units in Ontario.