3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#297-#299)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 from Elliot Lake and area and 1 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #297 Close contact Self-isolating April 19, 2021
Case #298 Close contact Self-isolating April 19, 2021
Case #299 Close contact Self-isolating April 19, 2021
