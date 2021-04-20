3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#297-#299)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 from Elliot Lake and area and 1 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #297
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 19, 2021
|Case #298
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 19, 2021
|Case #299
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 19, 2021
