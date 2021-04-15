3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#286 – #288)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and one from Central & East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #286
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
|Case #287
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 14, 2021
|Case #288
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 12, 2021
