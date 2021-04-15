Breaking News

3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#286 – #288)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and one from Central & East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

 

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #286 Close Contact Self-isolating April 14, 2021
Case #287 Close Contact Self-isolating April 14, 2021
Case #288 Close Contact Self-isolating April 12, 2021
