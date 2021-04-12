4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#266 – 269) and outbreak declared at Echo Bay Learning Centre

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area on Sunday, April 12, 2021.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Outbreak declared at Echo Bay Early Learning Centre

Algoma Public Health has also declared an outbreak at Echo Bay Early Learning Centre (Child Care Algoma).

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a child care setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the child care setting.

At this time, Child Care Algoma has made the decision to close the Echo Bay Early Learning and Care Program until Monday, April 26, 2021.

All high risk close contacts have been identified by APH and instructions have been provided regarding COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements. Working with the child care centre, APH will continue to review and reinforce infection prevention and control practices to help prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Details of the confirmed case: