Morning News – April 9th

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Showers. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this evening. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 119,178 254 26 1 228 4 Updated: April 8, 2021, 6:15 pm

Total doses administered: 25,849 Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 22,225 22.97% 19.42% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,812 1.87% 1.58% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 24,037 24.84% 21.01% Last Updated: 9:18 AM, April 8, 2021

Northeast Fire Region Update



There was one active fire in the Northeast region by late afternoon on April8, 2021; Pembroke 1 is being held at 10 hectares and is located west of Cormac. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with the exception of areas near Massey and south of Renfrew, which are showing a high hazard for April 8.

News Tidbits:

The municipality has a new website. On October 15, Wawa-news was reassured that only the website (which is hosted on an in-house server) had been hacked. Municipal emails were not compromised. The website was recreated in an interim basis; and earlier this week the newest version was made public.

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99.

The Ontario government has ordered hospitals to halt non-emergency surgeries as COVID-19 patients fill ICUs

As if students didn’t have enough to worry about – Students at Sudbury’s College Boreal are facing uncertainty after their veterinary technician program lost its accreditation.​

Premier Doug Ford will receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke pharmacy at 10:00 a.m.

Did you know? Yahoo is deleting Yahoo Answers? Questions and answers will be halted on April 20, and deleted on May 4. 20 years of content posted to Yahoo Groups was deleted in 2019, Flickr deleted 15 years of photos in 2019 as well.