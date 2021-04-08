Tenaris Brings the Roberto Rocca Education Program to Sault College

Sault College and Tenaris have announced a new scholarship in support of student learning, which builds on the long-standing community partnership between the two organizations. The Rocca Education Program will recognize outstanding full-time undergraduate students enrolled in the College’s Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics Degree program offered in partnership with Humber College.

Beginning September 2021, four scholarships will be awarded annually to incoming Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronic students. Each scholarship is valued at $8,000 over four years for a total of $32,000 annually!Scholarship applicants who demonstrate financial need, identify as female and/or those who identify as Indigenous are encouraged to apply. The scholarships will renew annually for recipients who remain enrolled in the degree program and maintain an average of 65%.

Sault College’s new Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics degree program, offered in partnership with Humber College, begins September 2021 and provides a unique opportunity for Northern Ontario students to study in exciting and emerging fields while living closer to home. The program will provide students with hands-on experience with industry-standard advanced technology and practical co-operative work placements. Through their studies, learners will gain knowledge and skills in mechanical, electrical and computer engineering. Graduates will be prepared for highly skilled careers in fields such as advanced manufacturing, energy, health care, and pharmaceuticals.

“It is with great pride that we accept this donation to our scholarship program. These scholarships not only support students pursuing our new, unique Bachelor in Engineering – Mechatronics degree program but also strengthens the strong community partnership between Sault College and Tenaris,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Through the years, Tenaris has been an important partner to our College supporting our programs as well as our students from the beginning of their educational training through to entering the workforce, and these scholarships further complement our collective goals. These scholarships are a strong testament to the importance of this new program in our community and the need to train and prepare students for a career in this emerging field and continue their work at organizations, such as Tenaris. On behalf of Sault College, I would like to thank Ricardo Prosperi, President of Tenaris Canada and David McHattie, Vice-President Institutional Relations, Tenaris Canada for their leadership in supporting our students,” he added.

“Tenaris has established a legacy of advocacy in education and training across its communities around the world; it’s a critical tool for development, innovation, and conducive to personal and professional growth. Through these scholarships, we hope to provide students with the opportunity and support to develop the necessary skills, technical knowledge and experience,” said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris President in Canada. “We look forward to expanding our long-time partnership with Sault College to help build future leaders in the fields of STEM.”

Today’s scholarship announcement further builds upon the ongoing support from Tenaris including an investment that saw the opening of the Sault College and Tenaris Robotics Lab on campus. Sault College looks forward to its continued collaboration with Tenaris!