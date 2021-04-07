Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Second Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for April 11th, 2021 – Second Sunday of Easter.

Acts 4: 32-35 The believers shared everything in common.

Psalm 133 How pleasant it is when God’s people are together.

1 John 1: 1-2:2 God is light; walk in the light.

John 20: 19-31 Jesus appears to the disciples; but Thomas is not there.

To Ponder: How do you experience Jesus’ love for you ?

How do you help others experience that love ?

Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 20. Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.