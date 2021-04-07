Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Second Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for April 11th, 2021 – Second Sunday of Easter.
Acts 4: 32-35     The believers shared everything in common.
Psalm 133          How pleasant it is when God’s  people are together.
1 John 1: 1-2:2   God is light; walk in the light.
John 20: 19-31    Jesus appears to the disciples; but Thomas is not there.
To Ponder:   How do you experience Jesus’ love for you ?
                     How do you  help others experience that love ?
Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 20.  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
