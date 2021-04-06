SWANSON, Albert

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre – Long Term Care Centre on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at the age of 81 years. Beloved son of the late Charlotte and William Swanson. Loving brother of William “Bill” (Myrtle), Dave, Ida, Norman “Norm” (Toni), Deloris Elie (Leonard), Stella Neveau (Arnold), the late Morris, late Herman, late Hilda Portuguese (Emile), late Martin (Marilyn), late Donald (Lena), and the late Harvey (Anna-Mae). Albert will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as his great-nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation MUST be scheduled to attend. To schedule your visitation time please RSVP for this event or contact Kerry Funeral Home at 705-856-7340, thank you.

Visitation will be held at Kerry Funeral Home, at 140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Monica’s Church on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Internment at Michipicoten First Nation Cemetery to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.