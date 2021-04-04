KANE, Andrea (Latimer)

With sad hearts we announce the passing of a wonderful lady. Andrea (Andie) Kane with her loved ones by her side on March 15, 2021, at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood, Ontario.

Andrea’s selfless caring and loving nature will forever be embedded in the memory of those that she touched throughout her life. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Andrea is survived by her son Shawn (Shannon), grandchildren Reilly and Kylar, sister in law Jackie McKenzie, best friend and soul mate Brian, and extended loved ones, Lisa, Amely and Cloudio. Andie was also the sweet sister and truest friend of Lori Erechook (Bernie) and treasured aunt to Lindy and Brandy.

As per Andrea’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Andie will be terribly missed but memories of her love and laughter will endure through the years.