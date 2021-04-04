Individual at St. Mary’s College Tests Positive for COVID-19

This afternoon, Algoma Public Health (APH) advised the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board that one individual at St. Mary’s College (SMC) has tested positive for COVID-19. The date of concern is Thursday, April 1, 2021. The individual is a close contact of a confirmed case. All those from SMC who are considered high risk have been contacted.

On the advice of APH, the board is dismissing two classes with whom the individual is associated. The students and staff in these classes have all been contacted and are asked to isolate until Thursday, April 15, 2021 at midnight.

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board is asking all members of the SMC community to check their emails for more information on practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The board urges everyone to continue to be vigilant in adhering to public health measures. This includes wearing a mask, sanitizing hands frequently, maintaining at least six feet of distance from others, and socializing only with those within a person’s household. In addition, the board encourages students, families, and employees to continue assessing their symptoms on a daily basis, self-isolating when a symptom arises, and getting tested when appropriate.

APH has confirmed that, during the province-wide shutdown, it is illegal to gather indoors in groups of any size with anyone outside of your household. Those who live alone may gather with one other household.

The board wishes all those affected by COVID-19 a full and swift recovery.