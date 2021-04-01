Confederation College Closes Wawa Campus – August 2021

At Confederation College, we regularly evaluate each of our campus operations and after careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to close the Wawa Campus this August. The population in the catchment area for our Wawa Campus is small and with low enrolment across the past several years, it is not sustainable for us to maintain the physical campus. While we will no longer have a ‘bricks and mortar’ location, our commitment to the Wawa community remains strong.

Students will continue to have access to postsecondary programming online through our Distance Education division, and we will continue to work with industry and community partners to explore and offer contract training opportunities.

We are deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the support we’ve received in the Wawa community and look forward to our continued collaboration to change lives through learning for Wawa residents.

At this time, Confederation College does not anticipate any further changes of this nature to campus operations.

Neil Cooke

Vice President, Academic