Anonymous Donation made to Wawa Community Food Bank

A sketch by Darlene Jordan Pfaff, commissioned by the Wawa Community Food Bank, was hung in the Food Bank hallway this week, and on Thursday former colleagues and family gathered to acknowledge her dedication and commitment.

Above is shown her brother Marc and mother Huguette, along with the amazing likeness. Our thanks to Darlene and the anonymous donor for their generosity in providing the Food Bank with this lasting and visible memory of Cindy.