Rainfall warning – Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

11:17 AM EDT Wednesday 24 March 2021

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Locally heavy rain and significant snow melt today and tonight.

Locally heavy showers will continue today with isolated thunderstorms also expected this afternoon into this evening. Local rainfall amounts up to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off during this time period.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.