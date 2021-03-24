FortisOntario’s update on March 17th Cyber Event

Further to the notice issued on March 17, 2021, we would like to confirm that our internal team continues to investigate the cyber event and remains in contact with the third-party contractor responsible for printing bills and providing certain electronic billing services. To date, we continue to be made aware that no personal information has been inappropriately accessed and we will notify our customers if we learn otherwise.

Due to the cyber event, FortisOntario would like inform customers that their electricity bills may be delayed in March. Please note, that your due dates will also be adjusted to reflect this delay. In the interim, FortisOntario and its subsidiaries (Canadian Niagara Power, Eastern Ontario Power, Algoma Power and Cornwall Electric) will be utilizing the services of an affiliate company to print electricity bills for our customers.

We would also like to inform customers of our new e-billing platform, that is securely managed within our organization and offers customers an ability to view electronic bills, view and track electrical consumption and have instant access to their billing usage information. If customers register for our new platform before March 31, 2021, they will be entered into a draw to win Energy Efficient Appliances.

More information can be found on our websites or by contacting your local Customer Service Office.

We thank you for your patience as we work through this situation, and remind you that your bills will be slightly delayed.