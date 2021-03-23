Special Weather Statement – Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Freezing rain is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Precipitation is forecast to begin as snow for most regions tonight except rain is likely near the shore of Lake Superior. Snow or rain will then transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Wednesday morning. Several hours of freezing rain is possible and significant ice accretion may occur before the precipitation transitions to snow overnight Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.