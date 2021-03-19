Morning News – March 19th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 108,096 219 21 (3) 1 198 4 Updated: March 18, 2021, 11:38 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 12,648

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 10,528 10.9% 9.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,060 1.1% 0.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 11,588 12.0% 10.1%

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is investing more than $12 million in a new initiative to detect COVID-19 in wastewater. The province is partnering with 13 academic and research institutions to create a surveillance network to test wastewater samples taken from communities across Ontario. This will enhance the ability of local public health units to identify, monitor and manage potential COVID-19 outbreaks. The funding builds on work already underway in several municipalities. Wastewater sampling for the early detection of the COVID-19 is taking place in Ottawa, Windsor, Toronto, Casselman, Hamilton and London, as well as the Region of Peel, York Region, Durham Region, Region of Waterloo, and Essex County. The province is also expanding testing to include some First Nation communities, long-term care homes, retirement residences, shelters and correctional facilities.

The Ontario government is investing $933 million in 80 new long-term care projects, which will lead to thousands of additional new and upgraded long-term care spaces across the province. Projects in Northern Ontario:

Batchewana First Nation Long Term Care Home has been allocated 96 new spaces, to create a brand-new home to serve Indigenous residents in Sault Ste. Marie.

Foyer des Pionniers has been allocated 12 new spaces. The project will result in a 79-bed home in Hearst. The home will offer services to francophone residents.

Nipigon District Memorial Hospital has been allocated 30 new spaces. The project involves an addition to the existing space in Nipigon as part of a campus of care. This project will be implemented by Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. The home will offer services to Indigenous residents. The home plans to operate a behavioural support unit.

Pioneer Manor has been allocated 38 new and 122 upgraded spaces to create a 444-bed home through the construction of a new building in Sudbury as part of a campus of care.

Rainy River First Nations has been allocated 64 new spaces to create a net new long-term care home in Emo as part of a campus of care. The home plans to offer services to Indigenous residents.

South Centennial Manor has been allocated 27 new spaces to create a 96-bed home through the construction of a new building in Iroquois Falls. This project is implemented by Anson General Hospital.

Geraldton District Hospital has been allocated 32 new spaces to build a brand-new home in Geraldton as part of a campus of care. This project will be implemented by Geraldton District Hospital.

Wikwemikong Long-Term Care Home has been allocated 37 new and 59 upgraded spaces. The project will result in a 96-bed home through the construction of a new building in Wikwemikong. The home will offer services to Indigenous residents.

The Ontario government is investing $239 million to extend temporary wage enhancements for personal support workers and direct support workers in publicly funded home and community care, long-term care, public hospitals, and social services sectors. These temporary wage enhancements will continue until June 30, 2021 and will help stabilize, attract and retain the workforce needed to provide a high level of care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier (retired), to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination plan at 9:30 a.m. in Etobicoke.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs and Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement about Francophone tourism funding at 9:30 a.m.