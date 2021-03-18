Ottawa Public Health Region Moves to Red (Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.)

In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario Government is moving the Ottawa Public Health region to the Red-Control level in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework. The decision was made at the request of the local medical officer of health due to the concerning trends in public health indicators in the region.

“Our government is taking immediate action to contain COVID-19 and protect individuals, families, and workers by enhancing public health measures in Ottawa,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The recent modeling has shown us that we must be nimble in applying public health measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our communities, and our government will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of Ontarians.”

Based on the latest assessment of data, Ottawa Public Health is being moved from its current level in the Framework to the Red-Control level effective Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., as a result of worsening trends in key health indicators in the region. From March 10 to 15, 2021, Ottawa Public Health’s case rate increased by 24.8 percent, to 46.8 cases per 100,000 people. In addition, COVID-19 wastewater signal data in Ottawa is worsening.

“Through discussions with the local medical officer of health and local authorities on the current situation in Ottawa, it was decided further action was needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Given worsening trends, it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to consult with public health and other experts, review data, and provide advice to the government on the appropriate and effective measures that are needed to protect the health of Ontarians.