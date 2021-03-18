Morning News – March 18th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 15 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 107,269 219 21 (3) 1 198 4 Updated: March 17, 2021, 6:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 12,593 11,533 (11.9%) 1,060 (1%) Last Updated: 9:30 AM, March 17, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Hwy 11 between Western Ave Hwy 579 and Hwy 655 – All lanes remain closed in both directions from Cochrane to Driftwood due to a collision. The highway was closed at 1:50 this morning.

Toby Barrett, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will make an announcement about agriculture research at the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre at 10 a.m.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make a virtual announcement at 11 a.m.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response; Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery; and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only, to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Simcoe-Muskoka region at 12:30.

Premier Doug Ford will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Paul Calandra, Minister, and MPP for Markham—Stouffville to make an announcement at 2 p.m.