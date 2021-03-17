WAVS & Senior’s at Risk Committee – Fraud Fighting 101

The Competition Bureau of Canada has published The Little Black Book of Scams 2nd Edition and it is available online at https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.htm. The information is invaluable and should be of interest to virtually everyone. Over the next few months, WAVS & Senior’s at Risk Committee will be publishing information regarding one type of scam each week with all of the information taken from The Little Book of Scams 2nd Edition (with permission).

Scammers are sneaky and sly. They can target anyone from youngsters to retirees. They can also target businesses. No one is immune to fraud. The secret to protecting yourself from scammers is to have knowledge – know what a scam looks like and how to protect yourself from them.

Fraud Fighting 101

Arm yourself with the information you need to fight fraud and keep yourself, your family and your money safe.

You work hard for your money. You want to spend it on things that matter to you – whether it is your children’s education, an exciting trip or a new smartphone.

Fraudsters are real. They are out there every day looking for victims. They will target you online, over the phone, by mail or in person.

You’re a target. Thousands of Canadians lose millions of dollars to fraudsters every year. The impact of fraud on families and businesses can be devastating.

Learn to fight fraud. This booklet includes 12 of the most common scams currently targeting Canadians. It is filled with tips and tricks on how to protect yourself and what to do if you get scammed.

Report it. Anyone can be targeted, from teenagers, to grandparents, to senior corporate officers. The best thing you can do is to report the fraud, whatever the amount, to the appropriate authorities. Don’t be embarrassed as it will help others from falling for it.

Knowledge is your power. Protect yourself by seeking out more information. In addition to the booklet, The Little Black Book of Scams , you can consult numerous trusted websites for more information.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, managed by the RCMP, the Competition Bureau and the Ontario Provincial Police, has plenty of information on fraud. Power up today by visiting www.antifraudcentre.ca!

Additional organizations to contact depending on the situation:

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 www.antifraudcentre.ca

Competition Bureau 1-800-348-5358 www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Consumer Affairs www.consumerhandbook.ca

Securities Administrator www.securities-administrators.ca

Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122

Submitted by Wawa and Area Victim Services – Senior’s at Risk Committee