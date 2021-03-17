Notice to Customers – Possible Ransomware attack on 3rd party contractor

FortisOntario was made aware on March 14, 2021 of a possible ransomware attack on a third-party contractor that prints bills and provides certain electronic billing services for customers of Canadian Niagara Power, Eastern Ontario Power, Algoma Power and Cornwall Electric.

At this point, we are not aware of any personal information of our customers that has been inappropriately accessed. FortisOntario has engaged an internal team to investigate the cyber event and is in contact with the third-party contractor. FortisOntario can confirm that if personal information has been accessed, it would be limited to customer names, addresses, electrical consumption and other information on bills or used for electronic billing services. We can confirm that no additional customer information (such as banking information) was accessed during the cyber event.

FortisOntario will continue to work closely with the contractor to assess the situation and provide any updates when they become available.

Ensuring all appropriate safeguards are in place to protect customer data is important to FortisOntario.

This cyber event was not directed at FortisOntario’s information technology system, and FortisOntario confirms that no data other than what is presented on the bill or is used for electronic billing services may have been accessed.

“At FortisOntario the security of customer data is taken very seriously,” says John Sander, Manager, Customer Engagement at FortisOntario. “While we are not aware of any customer data being accessed, we felt it was prudent to let our customers know of the event and to assure our customers that we are working with the third-party contractor to investigate this situation.”

We apologize for this inconvenience to our valued customers. The security of customer data is of the utmost importance to FortisOntario, and we will continue to take every precaution to keep your data safe. We ask customers to please be aware of any unusual notifications or online activity related to personal data. If customers have any questions, or suspect there has been suspicious activity on your account, please contact your local

Customer Service Office at the numbers below:

Canadian Niagara Power – (905) 871- 0330

Eastern Ontario Power – (613) 382-2118

Cornwall Electric – (613) 932-0123

Algoma Power – (705) 256-3850

As we work through this situation, you may notice your electrical invoices are slightly delayed.