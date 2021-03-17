Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 5th Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 21 March 2021- Lent 5

Jeremiah 31: 31-34 “I will write my law upon their hearts”

Psalm 51: 1-12 Put a new heart in me, O God.

Hebrews 5:5-10. Christ did not glorify himself; rather he suffered.

John 12: 20-33 Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth.

To Ponder: How do you live hope so that others are encouraged and inspired?

THE EASTER CROSS OF LIGHTS will again be placed above the front door of our Church. If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861. The CROSS will be lit on Palm Sunday, March 28

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday and deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.