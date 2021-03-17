Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – 5th Sunday of Lent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 21 March  2021- Lent 5
Jeremiah 31: 31-34     “I will write my law upon their hearts”
Psalm 51:  1-12             Put a new heart in me, O God.
Hebrews 5:5-10.           Christ did not glorify himself; rather he suffered.
John 12: 20-33            Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth.
To Ponder:     How do you live hope so that others are encouraged and inspired?
Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 15   Used With Permission
THE  EASTER  CROSS  OF  LIGHTS will again be placed above the front door of our Church.  If you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861. The CROSS will be lit on Palm Sunday, March 28
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday and deliver them.  If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*