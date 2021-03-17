Breaking News

First Mass Immunization Clinic in Wawa

Partners engaging in a huddle prior to the start of immunizations in Wawa on March 16th, 2021

 

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Algoma was launched March 16th, 2021, with the first being held in Wawa.

 

North Algoma is in Phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan. We are continuing to immunize adults 80 years of age and over, highest-priority healthcare workers, and Indigenous adults 55 years of age and over. As new groups are added to the vaccination plan we will inform the public.

 

Three groups will be your point of contact to obtain an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine if you are eligible. Please call Monday to Friday, 08:30 am to 4:30 pm:

 

Dubreuilville

Dubreuilville Medical Centre

705 884-2884

 

Wawa

Central appointment line

705 914-0464

 

White River

Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

807 822-2320

