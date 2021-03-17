First Mass Immunization Clinic in Wawa

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Algoma was launched March 16th, 2021, with the first being held in Wawa.
North Algoma is in Phase 1 of Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan. We are continuing to immunize adults 80 years of age and over, highest-priority healthcare workers, and Indigenous adults 55 years of age and over. As new groups are added to the vaccination plan we will inform the public.
Three groups will be your point of contact to obtain an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine if you are eligible. Please call Monday to Friday, 08:30 am to 4:30 pm:
Dubreuilville
Dubreuilville Medical Centre
705 884-2884
Wawa
Central appointment line
705 914-0464
White River
Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
807 822-2320
- Comité WAVS & Senior’s at Risk – Lutte contre la fraude 101 - March 17, 2021
- WAVS & Senior’s at Risk Committee – Fraud Fighting 101 - March 17, 2021
- Notice to Customers – Possible Ransomware attack on 3rd party contractor - March 17, 2021