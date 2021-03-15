Morning News – March 15th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 24 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 104,770 208 10 (3) 2 198 4 Updated: March 13, 2021, 7:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 6,420 5,358 (5.5%) 1,062 (1%) Last Updated: 11:00 AM, March 12, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Last week, Swastika tore down the building that served as the train station. That building was formerly the communications building but transitioned into a new purpose when the original station was also demolished. Last year, Hornepayne demolished their train station.

The Ontario government’s new provincial booking system and customer service desk to support COVID-19 vaccination appointment bookings. The portal will be live on Monday, March 15 at 8:00 a.m. and will be accepting appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics, starting with individuals aged 80 and older. Seniors who do not have internet access can call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line.

Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues will be joined by Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, to make a virtual announcement at 11 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will make an announcement regarding actions Ontario is taking to protect and conserve green spaces at 2 p.m.