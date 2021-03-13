Morning News – March 13th

Weather:

Cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 19 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight then 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 21 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 104,770 203 6 (2) 1 197 4 Updated: March 11, 2021, 6:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 6,420 5,358 (5.5%) 1,062 (1%) Last Updated: 11:00 AM, March 12, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

New research into the Great Quebec Blackout of March 13, 1989, is revealing that the cause of the blackout was two solar storms. Monster sunspot 5395 spawned the two solar storms. The story can be read here (link). The March 1989 solar storms were notable for the strong red color in the northern lights that were seen.

Don’t Forget! – When you go to bed tonight change your clocks, and all the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.