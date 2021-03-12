CSC Nouvelon schools in District of Sudbury to close starting on March 15, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario Government is activating an “emergency brake” in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region, and moving it to the Grey-Lockdown level. The decision was made due to the concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation with the local medical officer of health.

As part of the lockdown, all elementary and secondary schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon located in Sudbury East, Greater Sudbury and Espanola will be closed. Day cares located in our schools will however remain open but will not offer before and after-school programs.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 12 students will pursue their learning at home in a virtual format starting on Monday, March 15, 2021. At the moment, the return date is not known. The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days according to the needs of families, and always respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.