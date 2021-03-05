École secondaire Saint-Joseph students honoured during Recognition Gala

On February 12, École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students and staff vibrated to the rhythm of the Recognition Gala. Organized by teachers Ms. Stephanie McGregor and Ms. Lynne Burnham, the program included several events. An impressive group of students, proud of their achievements and good practices, marched through the school foyer to receive their awards and plaque!

The gala began with the presentation of the Rotary Club plaques to students with an average of 75% and above. The following recognition awards were also presented.

Academic awards to students with the highest mark in all courses: Reese Rousseau, grade 9; Tianna Morden, grade 10; and Ella Leadbetter, grade 11.

Award for the best attendance: Céleste Fortier, Robert Chalykoff and Alain Scully.

Athlete of the Year Award: Cooper Baronette-Moore, grade 9; Eben Leadbetter, grade 10; and Hayli-Jaine Spooner, grade 11.

Catholicity Award: Indiana-Lou Imperatori.

Joy of Living Award: Hayli-Jaine Spooner and Travis Terris.

Group award for commitment toward hybrid Learning: Cooper Baronette-Moore, Emma-Jo Beach, Madrix Bouchard, Marguerite Bouffard, Haley Fortin, Indiana-Lou Impératori, Hana Nelson, Delaney Schumacher, Matthew Schumacher, Alain Scully, Hayli -Jaine Spooner, Wesley Stewart, and Travis Terris.

Award for Most Community Hours: Ella Leadbetter and Delaney Schumacher.

Art Award: Tianna Morden.

Workshop Award: Travis Terris.

School activities mutual support award: Mathieu Lafrenière, Matthew Schumacher and Travis Terris.

French language pride award: Madrix Bouchard.

Congratulations to all the students and staff.