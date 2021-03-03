Morning News – March 3rd

Weather:

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 99,255 199 5 1 194 4 Updated: March 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Bunny Wailer, the last surviving founding member of reggae group ‘The Wailers’ died Tuesday in Jamaica at the age of 73.

The verdict in the Toronto van attack trial will be livestreamed on YouTube today.​

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will provide an update on COVID-19 workplace inspections at 1 p.m.