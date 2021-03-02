Valentine’s Day: a day filled with love, friendships and fond memories

February 14 was a great day filled with activities and learning at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa). Students and staff arrived at the school dressed in red, pink and white. This year, students had to get creative and make their Valentine’s Day cards at school. Afterwards, they exchanged their cards with friends in their classroom.

The large school family went out of their way to make sure that Valentine’s Day was a day filled with love, friendships and fond memories. In the afternoon, each student received an individually wrapped Valentine’s Day cookie. Mrs. Brigitte Cyr, lunchtime supervisor for the grade 2 and 4 classes, had prepared a surprise: good hot chocolate for each student. The janitors had also prepared surprises: Mrs. Nicole Imbeault offered a hot chocolate to the junior and senior kindergarten students, Ms. Micheline Gendron gave a heart-shaped lollipop to the grade 1 and 5 students while Ms. Brigitte Cyr presented a chocolate to the grade 3 and 6 students. A school, a team, a family! Happy Valentine day!