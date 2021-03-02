Morning News – March 2nd

Weather:

Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending before morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming north 20 this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

There are no weather alerts in effect for Wawa and the surrounding area. The radar image at the right would suggest that there are still snow squalls coming off of Lake Superior.



Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 98, 907 199 5 1 194 4 Updated: March 1, 2021, 4:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Marissa Beauvais who won the White River Fire Department 50/50 draw for $600. Tickets are on sale now for the next draw.

Algoma Public Health reported a death from COVID-19 in the Algoma District yesterday. A statement from St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake CEO has sadly confirmed the second COVID-19 related death of a patient treated for the virus. “It is with great sadness that St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake (SJGHEL), in collaboration with Algoma Public Health, is reporting Elliot Lake’s second COVID-19 related death which is the fourth COVID-19 related death in the Algoma region,” the statement reads. “A patient previously treated at SJGHEL with confirmed COVID-19 has passed away. On behalf of our entire organization, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

Three Northern Ontario School of Medicine students have created a new app, ‘Naloxone North,’ which aims to help locate naloxone kits in an emergency.​

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is not recommending the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 65 years and older.

The Ontario government is investing $6 million over the next three years to help Black children and youth achieve their educational and career goals by creating the new Student and Family Advocates initiative in Ottawa, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area. The advocates will provide community-based and culturally relevant supports to Black students ages 6-25 and act as advocates for Black families within the education system.

The Ontario government is investing $14.3 million in 2020-21 to support nearly 300 Seniors Active Living Centres. These programs will deliver new virtual initiatives to help keep seniors safe and socially connected as they continue to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Did you know? March is Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Today is Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 2, 1904.