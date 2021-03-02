Manitoulin OPP – Conducting Investigation into transmission of Inappropriate images

On February 28, 2021, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced an investigation involving the transmission of inappropriate images. A social media account for Espanola High School was replicated by an individual who sent the inappropriate images to staff and students.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who may have received any explicit materials from the account are being asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Police would like to remind the public to remain vigilant when using social media platforms.