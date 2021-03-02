Breaking News

Elsie Vertulia of SSM wins in Poker Lotto All In

Elsie Vertulia of Sault Ste. Marie anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $70,165.40 on January 25, 2021. Elsie also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play bringing her total winnings to $75,165.40.

 

Elsie, a 71-year-old grandmother, said she bought her POKER LOTTO ALL IN ticket on the recommendation of the retailer. “I bought some tickets, then asked the cashier to recommend another because I had some money left – he said POKER LOTTO ALL IN.”

 

Elsie said the bells and whistles went off and she was in complete disbelief. “I went home and said to my husband, ‘I’m buying a new truck,’ and showed him my ticket. He was shocked!”

 

A fully loaded Chevy Colorado is in Elise’s plans. “In a nice red colour – I’ll be driving it around my neighbourhood with a big smile on my face,” she said.

 

“I can’t stop thinking about how this happened. It took about five days before I started to accept this could be real,” she laughed.

 

