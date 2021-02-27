BOWES, Anne (nee McCaig)

-1953 – -2021

Passed away peacefully at the FJ Davey Home in her 68th year.

Beloved wife of John “Jack” Bowes for 49 years. Loving mother of Heather Bowes (James) and Michael Bowes (Karen). Sister of Jane Ozon (Gerry) and Andrew McCaig. Predeceased by her parents William and Edna McCaig.

Anne was born in Redhill, Surrey, England, and immigrated with her parents to settle initially in Hawk Junction and then in Wawa. After marrying her forever partner, Anne settled in Goulais River where she dedicated her time to family life and making lifelong connections in the community.

Her love of gardening transformed the family yard into a flower paradise to be enjoyed by all who came to visit. Anne loved to have fun and deeply cherished her friendships by organizing and taking part in many lively get-togethers over the years in Wawa and in Goulais River.

She was a talented artist and spent many happy hours painting and working on her art projects. She also leaves a legacy of over 55 scrapbook albums that she has lovingly assembled to document family history, milestones, and countless memories of everyone that has touched her life. Over time these albums have affectionately become to be known in the family as the “The Family Encyclopedia Collection”, for which we refer to quite often. It is in these colorful pages that we have been able to reminisce in past memories and admire mom’s creativity and will continue to enjoy for many years to come. We have been blessed by Anne for creating this precious gift.

Anne has been missed for quite some time and will always be in our hearts. The Annie that we all knew and loved was taken from us long ago after battling an early onset of dementia. We are comforted knowing that she is free and finally at peace. As per Anne’s wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to be announced at a future date.

A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the F.J. Davey Home, especially on Apple Orchard 3 unit, who consistently go above and beyond their call of duty. We will always remember your kindness and compassion.