Celebration of Life – Anne Bowes (nee McCaig)

After a delay with COVID restrictions, we are finally able to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Anne Bowes (nee McCaig).

On June 4th there will be a Come & Go gathering at the Quattro Hotel (229 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie) from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.  Please join us in sharing happy memories and remembering the good times. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

