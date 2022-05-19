After a delay with COVID restrictions, we are finally able to invite family and friends to celebrate the life of Anne Bowes (nee McCaig).
On June 4th there will be a Come & Go gathering at the Quattro Hotel (229 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie) from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Please join us in sharing happy memories and remembering the good times. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- Celebration of Life – Oscar & Cecile Roy - May 19, 2022
- Celebration of Life – Anne Bowes (nee McCaig) - May 19, 2022
- REIL, Georgetta ‘Etta’ - May 17, 2022