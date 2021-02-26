Nipigon has positive cases of COVID-19

February 26, 2021

We are taking this opportunity to inform the people of Nipigon and surrounding area that there are positive cases in our community.

It is imperative that we follow Public Health directives to curb the spread of COVID19 transmission in our community.

As you are aware the Province of Ontario is seeing the spread of VOCs (Variants of Concern). These VOCs are far more contagious that the original virus.

We ask you to be diligent in physical distancing, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, wearing you personal protective equipment (masks) and avoiding contact with people outside of your circle . Please stay home and limit travel.

Only by working together and ensuring we are all following recommendations can we stop the spread of the virus in our community.