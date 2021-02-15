APH – reporting region’s third COVID-19 related death

It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s third death related to COVID-19.

Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.

“This loss of life affects all of us deeply,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health. “On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones.”

This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, by staying home as much as possible, and avoiding close contact with others.