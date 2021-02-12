Premier Ford Marks Lunar New Year with Hope for the Future

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to usher in the Lunar New Year:

“Starting today, the Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean communities in Ontario and around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Ox.

Like the ox, may we all find the strength, resilience and determination to embrace life’s blessings this new year and look with hope to the future. As we continue our battle against COVID-19, we know there are better, more prosperous times ahead and we will all get through this together.

The Lunar New Year festival is traditionally a time spent with loved ones, exchanging gifts and enjoying traditional delicacies. This year, I ask everyone to please celebrate safely with members of your household only and support local restaurants and bakeries by ordering takeout or delivery.

Once again on behalf of the Government of Ontario, we wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Year of the Ox!”