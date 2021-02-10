Saint-Joseph students featured in art exhibition

2021 - Art SJS

The thriving artists in grade 11 and 12 at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), under the direction of their teacher Ms. Annette Lytwenko, recently concluded the semester with an exhibition of their works of art. All elementary and secondary students, as well as all school staff members, were invited to view their great talent. The school library had been transformed into an art gallery for the event. It was a great opportunity to admire the paintings and sketches showcasing the artistic creativity and great talent of high school students! We warmly congratulate all the artists while underlining the excellent support and guidance provided by Ms. Lytwenko. The exhibition was a great and enriching experience and met a great deal of success!