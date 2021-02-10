A nutrition program that supports learning

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) wishes to thank Algoma Family Services for its generous contribution to the Student Nutrition Program offered to students in Ontario. Through this contribution, high school students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph were able to enjoy a “berry fruit parfait” breakfast served in individual containers. This snack was delivered to the students by school principal Ms. Lucille Vachon-Case and vice-principal M. Michel Lavergne. A nutritious and delicious breakfast: what a great way to start the exam period!