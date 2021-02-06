Morning News – February 6h

Weather:

A few flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to minus 15 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 27. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight A few flurries ending after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 87,789 177 21 2 156 2 Updated: February 5, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

News Tidbits:



Argonaut Gold (Magino) will be usine ARES PRISM to manage project cost. Budgeting, time-phasing, progress and performance measurement, and forecasting will all be handled in one centralized location. “I have seen ARES PRISM successfully used on other mining projects and look forward to bringing the same best-in-class cost control to the Magino Project,” Kristin Rygnestad, Project Controls Manager at Argonaut Gold, explained.